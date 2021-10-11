Community bench gifted to Shropshire GP practice to thank NHS staff

Members of the group and staff from the GP practice with the bench

Small Woods, a UK organisation for woodland owners, workers, supporters, and social foresters, runs a Build a Bench programme from its base at The Green Wood Centre, in Coalbrookdale.

It offers a 12-week programme aimed at unemployed people, giving them the opportunity to take part in weekly green wood craft sessions.

The project provides an opportunity to develop new skills, grow in confidence, meet new people and develop resilience.

Initially, participants learn basic skills, but the group is then encouraged to work together to build a community bench which is donated to a local organisation of their choice.

A recent group chose to donate their bench to Cressage Medical Practice, near Shrewsbury, to thank NHS staff for their work during the pandemic.

Treasa Reilly, engagement officer for Small Woods, said: "There were four people in the group who helped to make the bench which will be kept in the practice's outside garden.

"They wanted to thank the NHS for the past year and thought it would be a nice gesture."

Build a Bench is part of the Building Better Opportunities project, which brings together funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and the European Social Fund to help tackle the poverty and social exclusion faced by the most disadvantaged people in England.

Dr Jess Harvey, from Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, said: "This is a wonderful piece of oak work and has been crafted with beautiful care and attention.

"Members of the group should be so proud of what they have achieved, not just in producing such a wonderful bench, but also in their bravery of joining a new group, exploring new skills and pushing personal boundaries with fantastic results.