Medical director of Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals steps down

Dr Arne Rose is stepping down as medical director at SaTH

Dr Arne Rose will remain an employee of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust but is going on secondment to the East Midlands.

A statement from the NHS trust said Dr Rose "wishes to refocus on his clinical work and revalidate as a doctor" and had agreed to step down "following discussions".

He will be starting a secondment at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust in its emergency departments.

In the meantime Dr John Jones, who has already been covering for Dr Rose, will continue as acting medical director at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Richard Steyn will continue as co-medical director.

- > 50 consultant appointments

- expanding medical examiner work

- signing up for the SAS Charta

-leadership development programme for CDs and DMDs

- establishing medical leadership team

- super stranded work

- VTE performance

It's been a pleasure to serve. Proud of the teams!

Dr Rose, who started as medical director in 2019, also thanked his colleagues in a message on Twitter.

Posting under the handle Arne Rose #Stop Bulling in the NHS, he said he was 'proud of the teams' and it had been a 'pleasure to serve'.