Mark Brandreth, executive lead of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin integrated care system

That is the message given in an open letter released by two health bosses in the West Midlands.

Mark Brandreth, executive lead of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin integrated care system and John Pepper, of the county’s CCG, say they felt the need to speak up for all GPs across our region at a very difficult time.

They also say it is wrong to claim that patients are not able to see their GP face-to-face.

They state: “The pressure on all areas of the health and care system has been almost unprecedented over the recent period and when we hear patients and members of the public expressing frustration, we understand.

“But we stand squarely alongside our GPs and their colleagues working in primary care.

Dr John Pepper, chair of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin CCG

“Whether it is caring for patients, supporting the vaccination service or a multitude of other jobs, they are working long hours to care for everyone within our communities.

“Do not let frustrations allow the truth to be distorted.

“We get emails and letters telling us that GPs will not see patients face-to-face.

“That is not true. Indeed, the latest figures show our GPs are carrying out about six in every 10 appointments in person. The message is loud and clear: if you clinically need to be seen face-to-face then you will be.”

The NHS leaders say they accept that it can be difficult to get through to a surgery on the phone and say work is being done to improve that situation.

But they add: “We are still fighting a pandemic. Coronavirus has not gone away and there are currently more people seriously unwell in hospital with Covid than there have been in some time.

“That means we must put suitable infection prevention and control measures in place to protect our most vulnerable patients, and indeed our workforce. That is the case in our hospitals, our care homes – and of course our GP surgeries.” The open letter asks people to “be kind” to both GPs and receptionist staff.