Anti-vaxxers target Shropshire schools with fake NHS emails

Vaccinations have started in schools across the county

Public health officials said that a number of schools in the county had been sent e-mails, headed with a fake NHS logo, and loaded with questions designed to sway parents against giving permission for their children to receive the jab.

The aim was for the schools to send out the surveys to parents as genuine – something that has happened in other parts of the country.

It comes as children aged 12 to 15 have started receiving vaccinations at schools across the county.

One of the statements contained in the fake form states: "We will not know what the possible long term effects of the Covid-19 vaccines may be (e.g. infertility) until after the studies of the clinical trials conclude in 2023. For this reason, the Covid-19 vaccines may be considered experimental.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said disinformation about the vaccines is "extremely dangerous", while Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington said that using fake NHS forms was "a disgrace".

Mrs Robinson said: “We are aware a number of schools in Shropshire have received an email including a fake NHS Covid-19 vaccine consent form.

"In response we have been in contact with all schools informing them that the form is a hoax and have sent them the genuine one.

“Misinformation about the vaccine is extremely dangerous and we are doing everything we can to work with schools to ensure all information sent to staff, parents and students is correct and based on facts."

Councillor Boddington said: "If you want to talk about not having the vaccination that is fine, but using fake NHS headings is disgraceful."

He added: "We still have a public health emergency. It has not gone away and rates are higher in Ludlow than they have ever been but because most of us are vaccinated it is not having as bigger impact, but we have to bring this under control or we will never get back to living a normal life."

The latest attempts come after anti-vaccination campaigners were criticised for targeting county schools last month.