'Worryingly high' case rates lead to call for testing

People are again being urged to take up the option of Covid vaccinations

The latest date from Public Health England shows Telford & Wrekin is currently 11th in the country for the highest Covid infection rate – 512 cases per 100,000 people.

It comes as there were 929 new Covid-19 cases reported in the borough in the seven days up to September 24, 185 more than the previous week.

In the seven days up to September 23, Shropshire Council said it has also seen a significant increase in infections.

Its update said there were 1,490 new cases reported, an increase of 48 per cent on the previous week, with the seven-day infection rate at 457.9 per 100,000.

Helen Onions, Telford and Wrekin's Acting Statutory Director for Public Health, said children should get tested, even if their symptoms are mild.

She said: "Covid-19 infection rates are increasingly high in our borough, with a high number of cases in particular in the under 20s – something that is happening all across the country.

“To keep education and family life moving in Telford and Wrekin, parents and carers are asked to book a PCR test where children are experiencing symptoms of Covid even if they are mild.

“The government also recommends that secondary school students should continue to test twice a week even if they are feeling well."

Cllr Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said the current situation was another reason for people to get vaccinated – if they have not done so already.

"With local Covid-19 cases continuing to be worryingly high, it’s even more important to make sure you have your vaccinations.

“Over 127,000 people (aged 16+) in our borough have already received their first dose so make sure you join them if you haven’t had your vaccine yet – book your appointment on the NHS website or walk-in to a vaccination clinic (no appointment needed).

"If you have any vaccination concerns, please speak with your GP or with the clinicians at a walk-in clinic.”

Shropshire Council's new cabinet member for public health, Councillor Simon Jones, urged people to take up the option of a vaccination.

He said: "Please ensure you are doing everything you can to keep yourselves and our communities safe during this difficult time. Cases are rising, but there are lots of measures we can take to protect ourselves.