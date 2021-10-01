Lifesaving helicopter service saw demand spiral with easing of Covid lockdown measures

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity saw demand for its pre-hospital emergency service surge throughout April to July.

Missions increased by 57 per cent between April and May – as Covid lockdown measures started to ease, rising a further 22 per cent in June and again by 13 per cent in July.

During the pandemic, it has worked to support frontline services and charity bosses have thanked its supporters and regular donors, ensuring the service can continue to help those in most critical need.

Each year it costs in excess of £10 million just to keep its three helicopters and two critical care cars operational.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer at the charity, said: “Between April and May 2021, we saw an increase in the missions our crew attended by 57 per cent.

"In June, this trend continued, and we saw a rise of a further 22 per cent.

“In July, demand for our pre-hospital emergency service continued to rise, this time by a further 13 per cent.

“We are so thankful to our regular giving supporters, without their monthly donations, we would not be able to plan for or future-proof the provision of our lifesaving, pre-hospital emergency service across Shropshire.

"It’s thanks to the kind generosity of these regular supporters that we can make missions possible, month-on-month.”

Monthly donations help Midlands Air Ambulance Charity plan for the future of its vitally important lifesaving service.

A donation as small as £1 per month, can make a huge difference to the service it provides.

A total of £5 a month would help with funding of vital, lifesaving equipment and medication not available on land ambulances, whilst £10 a month allows the critical care paramedics and trauma doctors on-board the charity’s fleet of helicopters and cars to undertake key research and future-proof the provision of patient care across Shropshire.

People can easily set up a monthly direct debit through Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s partner, Rapid Data.

To instate a monthly direct debit and become a regular giver, visit secure.edirectdebit.co.uk/Midlands-Air-Ambulance/Donate

The charity serves the communities of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands and Worcestershire.

Its three air ambulance helicopters are based at Cosford airbase, near Shifnal, Tatenhill airbase, near Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Strensham Services on the M5 in Worcestershire.

Each air ambulance mission costs £2,500 on average and each critical care car mission costs £224, which is entirely funded by the generosity of the public and businesses.