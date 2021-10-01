Businesses warned to adopt Covid passports 'in case they become law'

Face coverings could be required in shops again if the government's 'plan B' comes into force

Shropshire Council’s head of trading standards, Frances Darling, said that businesses had an important role to play in controlling the spread of the virus.

Rates of the virus remain high in Shropshire and across Telford & Wrekin.

Ms Darling said rules could change if there is a sharp rise in cases over the autumn and winter and the government’s Plan B could be implemented at short notice.

If that happens mask wearing and a passport system could be introduced.

The Government has published a ‘Plan A’ which is in implementation, and a ‘Plan B’, which will be introduced – potentially at very short notice – if the NHS comes under severe pressure.

Under Plan B, hospitality businesses such as nightclubs and music venues would have to ensure customers were vaccinated, using a Covid-19-status certification system.

Face coverings would once again be compulsory in all businesses, and people would be asked to work from home.

Ms Darling said those that may need to check vaccine passports should start now so that they are prepared if plans change at short notice.

She said: “Businesses that may be impacted by the introduction of Covid-19-status certification are very strongly encouraged to plan for this position by checking the details, and voluntarily using certification with the NHS Covid-19 Pass now.

“This is because the Government has said that, if Plan B is implemented, it could be at short notice, with businesses given as little as one week’s notice – maybe even less – before mandatory vaccine certification comes into force.”

She added businesses are being urged to follow the government’s ‘autumn and winter plan’ which says businesses have to ensure properties are well ventilated and that hand sanitiser should continue to be available for staff and customers.

Bosses are also being reminded of the need to ensure people who test positive for Covid remain at home.

She said: “It’s vital that traders understand the latest Government advice and that we all do what we can to avoid spreading the virus wherever possible. “It’s tempting for people to stop wearing face coverings, fall out of the habit of sanitising their hands and so on, but coronavirus has not gone away and we all need to stay on our guard.

“What the Autumn and Winter Plan says is that businesses have a responsibility to ensure their premises are well ventilated and that hand sanitiser should continue to be available for staff and customers alike.

“It also reminds businesses of their responsibilities about ensuring anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 stays at home, as well as any member of staff who may feel unwell.