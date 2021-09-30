Health officials highlight testing as reason behind climbing Covid rates

Health officials say that a high levels of testing is one of the reasons behind a rise in case rates in the county.

Recent weeks have seen a climb in the Covid rates for both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council areas. The figure shows the number of cases per 100,000 people.

The figures – as of September 23 – saw the Shropshire rate at 465 and Telford & Wrekin at 479 – both well above urban areas like Sandwell, Walsall and Birmingham.

Public health officials from both councils have said the levels are likely to have been a result of the high proportion of tests taking place in the county, and not because there is more Covid in the area.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said that the return of schools has also contributed to a rise in infections – although this is a situation which has been reflected across the country.

She said: “We have widespread community transmission across Shropshire and are seeing large numbers of outbreaks, particularly in places where groups of unvaccinated people come together – like schools.

“We have previously had lower levels of infection here in Shropshire, meaning we now have sections of the population who are not vaccinated, or have not had some immunity from previous infection, who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 now restrictions have been eased.

“We also have very high levels of testing – above the national average – which means we are better at finding the infections.

“Minimising the spread of the virus is key, so I encourage people to wear face masks, social distance where necessary and practice good hand hygiene. Let’s not forget all of the measures which have helped to maintain the spread over the last 18 months.”

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin's public health department, also highlighted the return of schools as a factor in the rising rates.

He said: "Covid-19 infection rates remain high in Telford and Wrekin, with a high number of cases in particular in the 0-19 age group.

"Telford and Wrekin’s Covid rate overall is no longer the highest in West Midlands and we are seeing other areas in the region – such as Shropshire, Herefordshire – with higher rates of infection than our borough in younger age groups.

"Of course, there are other areas in West Midlands with lower case numbers than our borough. However, to get the complete picture, the testing rates also need to be taken into account – as the overall number of cases is directly influenced by the number of tests recorded.

"According to data available to us from Public Health England, Telford and Wrekin currently has one of the highest testing rates in the region.

"Since testing began, Telford and Wrekin has been recording high testing levels, regularly above the national and regional average.