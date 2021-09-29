Ludlow MP confirms positive Covid test after showing flu-like symptoms

Philip Dunne

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, said he is self isolating until Monday, October 4, after the positive PCR result last night.

Mr Dunne had previously been asked to shield due to a pre-existing medical condition, but has received both doses of the Covid vaccination.

The former health minister said he had started showing flu-like symptoms while at home over the weekend, and took a precautionary Lateral Flow Test, which was negative.

When symptoms worsened, he took a PCR Test on Monday, and was notified yesterday evening that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Dunne said: “Having spent much of last year shielding from the virus, receiving a positive PCR test was concerning, even despite the protection I have gained from both doses of the vaccine. But it seems the vaccine has done its job, and saved me a potential trip to the hospital.

"I have had flu-like symptoms, but appear to be past the worst of it. I have contacted all those who I have seen recently – those who are double jabbed do not need to self-isolate, but should take a PCR test. NHS Test & Trace are doing an impressive job, and rang me very quickly to talk through any potential contacts.