No Covid deaths for Shropshire but positive tests on the rise

Non of the tragic deaths were in Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin but the number of positive cases in the county have been rising.
The lastest figures produced by the government show that there were 152 people who tested positive for Covid in Telford and Wrekin in the 24 hours, bringing the weekly total to 930, up 24 per cent on the previous week. The numbers for Shropshire are 256 positive tests in 24 hours, 1,623 in the week, up 34 per cent on the previous week.
There were four new patients with Covid admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal Hospitals in the 24 hour period bringing the total in the week to 54.