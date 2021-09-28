No Covid deaths for Shropshire but positive tests on the rise

By Sue AustinCoronavirusPublished:

There have been 167 more deaths in the past 24 hours across the UK of people who had tested positive for Covid.

Mark Woodcock, 33. receives his second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Non of the tragic deaths were in Shropshire or Telford and Wrekin but the number of positive cases in the county have been rising.

The lastest figures produced by the government show that there were 152 people who tested positive for Covid in Telford and Wrekin in the 24 hours, bringing the weekly total to 930, up 24 per cent on the previous week. The numbers for Shropshire are 256 positive tests in 24 hours, 1,623 in the week, up 34 per cent on the previous week.

There were four new patients with Covid admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury or Princess Royal Hospitals in the 24 hour period bringing the total in the week to 54.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

