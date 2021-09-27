Optional vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds begin

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has said offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccines. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Bridgnorth Endowed School hosted the clinic on Monday, September 27, for its cohort of students between the ages of 12 and 15, in its main hall.

Some 200 children were vaccinated before the bell rang for lunch, with more kids set to receive there jabs in the afternoon.

We spoke to some of the students as they sat for the recommended 15 minutes following their vaccines. The mood was positive after the disruption of learning from home. They see the vaccination as a way to ensure that they can continue learning in school among their peers.

Tilly said: "Hopefully we can get rid of it and get back to normal. We've got our GCSE's coming up next year."

Calum added that he was relieved and happy now that he has had his vaccination.

Skye, also aged 14, encouraged people to get their vaccines if they are able to.

Josh said: "I feel a lot more comfortable now that I've had it."

The clinic is part of the UK Government's roll-out of optional Covid-19 vaccinations for the age group, for which some three million children are eligible.