'Speak to pharmacies about minor illnesses to help ease pressures', urge NHS bosses

The plea is being made to avoid people suffering with coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains, from attending accident and emergency departments unnecessarily.

The message is also a reminder of the range of healthcare services available in many towns, cities, villages, shopping centres, supermarkets and a host of other locations across the Midlands, which are being highlighted ahead of World Pharmacists Day on Saturday.

It is hoped that promoting the range of services available at community pharmacies across the Midlands will help to support NHS staff as they continue their work to manage current demand, clear backlogs and extend the roll-out of the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

Richard Seal, NHS England and NHS Improvement’s lead pharmacist for the Midlands, said: “Community pharmacists – like all our NHS staff – have been working incredibly hard throughout the pandemic so that the NHS can deal with the pressures it is facing and I’d like to thank pharmacy teams across the Midlands for the role they have played in that.

“The NHS is doing all it can to ensure that patients get the help they need in the right place and at the right time, regardless of whether they access NHS services by calling NHS111, using NHS111 online, by speaking to their local GP practice or by visiting a community pharmacist.

“Community pharmacies are among the NHS’s most trusted, accessible but also underestimated services, as many people simply don’t realise the incredible range of support and advice that pharmacies offer locally – often without the need for an appointment.

“If you’re experiencing a minor health concern, I would urge you to consider speaking to your local pharmacy or visit NHS111 online first, rather than calling your GP or turning-up to an accident and emergency department.”

Pharmacists are experts in medicines who can help patients with a range of minor health concerns.

As qualified healthcare professionals, they can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses.

If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure patients get the help they need.

They can also help with dispensing medicines, repeat prescriptions and, if you want to buy an over-the-counter medicine.