MP brands Telford school vaccination protests 'unacceptable'

Telford MP Lucy Allan has said children 'must feel safe and unobstructed when attending school'

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, said she had raised the issue of anti-vaccination protests outside the town's schools with the Department of Education (DoE).

It comes after a small number of protesters have appeared outside Madeley Academy in the town, campaigning against the Covid vaccination.

Addressing similar instances across the country Minister for Education, Alex Burghart MP, has urged schools targeted by protesters to contact the DoE directly.

In a statement Ms Allan said: "It is totally unacceptable to intimidate pupils and parents at the school gates for any political or ideological cause.

"Children must feel safe and unobstructed when attending school and feel free to inform themselves about the benefits of vaccination."

Mr Burghart also hit out at those campaigning outside schools.

Referring to the protests he said: "These are totally unacceptable. The level of intimidation being put on schools and teachers is abhorrent and I would make absolutely clear to any teachers or headteachers that contrary to some of the things they have been told, legal liability does not rest with schools at all, it lies with the health service and those providing vaccinations.

"I would like to thank schools very much for the spaces they have created and the consent forms they have provided. Rest assured it is the health service providing these jabs.