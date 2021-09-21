Two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

They were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A total of 633 Covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals in the county – 591 at SaTH, 35 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

In Powys, 274 people have died after contracting Covid.

There have been no new deaths in care homes across the county, with the toll standing at 304.

In the UK, the death toll rose by 203 to 135,455.