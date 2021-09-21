Past Rotary club presidents presented with silver tankards and badges of office

Shrewsbury

Presentations have been made to two past Rotary club presidents whose terms of office were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Left to right, past president Fred McDonogh, current president John Yeomans and immediate past president John Law
Newly elected John Yeomans, of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, presented silver tankards and badges of office to past president John Law and his predecessor Fred McDonogh.

Both terms of office were cut short due to the pandemic which delayed earlier presentations.

But the new president told members their contributions should be fully recognised in accordance with tradition.

He said: “I am delighted their tremendous contributions to the success of the club should finally be recognised and despite the pandemic I hope they both gleaned some satisfaction from their terms in office – an ending not exactly what I am sure either would have chosen.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact secretary Gareth Watkins at gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

