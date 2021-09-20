Time to put self-care first, say Shropshire health leaders

Self-care is about staying healthy, understanding when and how you can look after yourself, and what service is best suited to your needs.

Health bosses say it can also help free up GP time, making it easier for people with more serious conditions to get an appointment.

Dr John Pepper, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We all need to prioritise self-care in our lives. Self-care refers to the actions we take to recognise, treat, and manage our own health. It can include keeping active, eating well, stopping smoking, and limiting alcohol to recommended levels.

“It’s also a good idea to keep your medicine cabinet stocked with essential over-the-counter medicines for unexpected minor illnesses or discomfort, such as painkillers, cold and flu remedies, and oral re-hydration packets.

"Be careful not to use cough and cold remedies if you're taking paracetamol and ibuprofen tablets. These small, simple steps can make a significant difference to your overall health and happiness.”

There are a range of easy online tools people can access from home, including the NHS website, which gives information and advice on health conditions, symptoms, healthy living and medicines as well as how and where to get help.

The NHS App allows you to access a range of NHS services on a phone or tablet, and you can visit the Every Mind Matters NHS website for practical tips and expert advice on looking after your mental health.

If you are unsure where to turn, you should use the NHS 111 online service if you urgently need medical help or advice, but it is not a life-threatening situation.

Mark Brandreth, accountable officer for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG and executive lead for the county's Integrated Care System, said: “Of course, Covid is still here, so if you do need to see a health professional, services may still be operating a little differently.

"Many people find phone or video calls with their GP practice more convenient, but face-to-face appointments are still available if needed.

“If you have any Covid-19 symptoms you should get a PCR test but hopefully your symptoms will be mild enough to manage at home. Drink plenty of fluids, and rest as much as possible.