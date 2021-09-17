Hospice Christmas service to remain online

Severn Hospice nurses, Donna Hughes and Pippa Benger, with flyers for the online event.

Severn Hospice’s Lights of Love takes place on Sunday, December 5, and has sent out invitations to thousands of local families to dedicate a light to a loved one on its Christmas tree.

Becky Richardson, Severn Hospice’s Director of Care, said: “It’s such a lovely way to remember and celebrate the life of someone and we’re so pleased we are able to do this again with all that’s going on.

“We’re virtual only again this year, we just didn’t feel the time was right to hold a traditional service in St Chad’s yet, and if it’s anything like last year’s it will be as special as it always is.”

Instead of a service in St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury, the hospice will video readings, poetry, songs, music and the lights of love being lit and broadcast the film on its website.

“More people than ever took part last year, which was just amazing,” added Becky. “The feedback we received was wonderful, and we had people from all over the world tuning in. Many of them said afterwards how nice it was to be able to watch the video at the same time as other members of their families wherever they were in the world.”

Although the service is going virtual, the charity will still have a Christmas tree outside its hospice in Bicton, Shrewsbury – complete with thousands of twinkling lights.

People will be able to dedicate a light to someone as well as having their name included in the special event programme.

“We know just how much the annual service means to families of people we have cared for and supported,” said Becky. “The Lights of Love service is a lovely way of remembering those people who are no longer with us.”