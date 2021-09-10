Hospital trust confirms cancellation of some planned surgery

By Dominic Robertson

Pressure on the county's major hospital trust has led to the temporary cancellation of some planned surgery.

Shrewbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust said the situation was partially due to the rising number of Covid patients being treated at its hospitals.

Nigel Lee, Chief Operating Officer at the trust, said it is continuing with other elective surgery, and is prioritising the most 'clinically urgent cases'.

He said: "In line with the pressures being experienced nationally across the NHS, our hospitals are continuing to see very high levels of demands for patients needing urgent care, as well as rising numbers of Covid-19 patients needing inpatient care.

“To manage this demand and ensure that these patients receive the urgent treatment they need, we have had to temporarily step down some of our least clinically urgent planned (or elective) surgeries. However, we are continuing with other elective surgery, prioritising the most clinically urgent cases, such as cancer, and those who have been waiting the longest.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

