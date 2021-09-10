Hospital trust confirms cancellation of some planned surgery

Some planned surgery at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has been cancelled.

Shrewbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust said the situation was partially due to the rising number of Covid patients being treated at its hospitals.

Nigel Lee, Chief Operating Officer at the trust, said it is continuing with other elective surgery, and is prioritising the most 'clinically urgent cases'.

He said: "In line with the pressures being experienced nationally across the NHS, our hospitals are continuing to see very high levels of demands for patients needing urgent care, as well as rising numbers of Covid-19 patients needing inpatient care.