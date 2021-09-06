Further increase in number of hospital Covid patients

The number of patients being treated for Covid at the county's emergency hospitals continues to rise

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital Telford (PRH) was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated at the trust's hospitals for Covid-19 was up from 30 on the same day the previous week.

It is a far cry from the peak at the end of January when the trust had 165 Covid patients on its wards, but has noticeably climbed in recent weeks.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 17.

It comes as across England there were 6,293 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 879 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally rose by 23 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators increased by 13 per cent.

The figures also show that 52 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in the week to August 29.