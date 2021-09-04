Blood tube shortage a 'challenge' but urgent tests will still go ahead, says Shropshire GP

Dr Jess Harvey says staff are having to prioritise urgent cases for blood tests, which has meant reviewing hundreds of appointments booked in over the next few weeks.

It comes as it emerged the shortage has led to a pause of the online booking service for blood tests in the county, which is operated by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The NHS in England and Wales has temporarily stopped all non-urgent testing.

Doctors have been told to stop most blood tests until September 17, while hospitals have had to cut the total number of blood tests by a quarter.

However, earlier this week it was announced that medical technology company Becton Dickinson (BD) had received "exceptional use authorisation" to import blood tubes into the UK.

Dr Harvey, of Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice, said staff have been looking through hundreds of patients cases – those with appointments for blood tests over the next few weeks – to see which ones are urgent and those that can be rescheduled.

"Blood tests will continue for patients where it is essential for prescribing or monitoring certain conditions, and anyone with urgent problems that could cause serious illness," she said.

"Anyone who has their blood test postponed will be contacted. Everyone else should come in as normal to their appointment."

She added: "This has been another challenge on top of everything else.

"We understand whatever they were having the blood test for is important to that patient and we will catch up with those investigations when we are able to.

"Patients should still contact their GPs with problems or queries but we are asking them to be mindful that we may not be able to do routine blood tests at the moment."

Further guidance is expected to be issued by NHS bosses in the coming weeks.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We have secured tens of millions of additional blood tubes, including importing additional supplies from the EU and the US, which will be available to the NHS soon and there continues to be stock in place to ensure clinically urgent testing continues.

"Patient safety is always the top priority and we continue to work closely with NHS England, the devolved administrations, and the NHS to minimise any impact on patient care."

BD said it will deliver nine million of these additional blood tubes to the NHS this week for "immediate distribution".

The firm also said it has completed recent improvements to its manufacturing facility in the UK that has "increased production capacity by 20 per cent" to help alleviate the backlog of orders.