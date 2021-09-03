£10,000 fundraising appeal launched to help provide meals for vulnerable people in Shropshire

Osnosh has produced weekly hot meals from the kitchen at The Centre. Pictured from left, Phoebe Shaw, Donna Murdoch and Steve Jones, helping out

During lockdown last year, Qube and Oswestry Community Kitchen, OsNosh joined forces to provide weekly hot meals and grocery boxes to vulnerable members of the community.

The service has provided hundreds of hot meals to people who would otherwise go without.

Using surplus food that would otherwise be wasted and produce from local independent businesses, Osnosh has produced weekly hot meals from the kitchen at The Centre on Oak Street.

These meals are then delivered to people by Qube and Dial-a-Ride volunteers.

But the service is now in need of donations to keep going and has launched an online fundraising page.

Michelle Kelsall, transport manager at Qube, said: “This scheme has been about more than providing meals.

"It has allowed us to keep in regular contact with some very vulnerable and isolated people who may not have a support network around them.

"We have been able to monitor their wellbeing and provide additional support in other areas if needed.

"For many, our volunteers are the only face to face contact they have had in the past year.

"There are still many people who are not ready or able to get out and about.

"We are very concerned about the amount of support these people will get without the service.”

Ben Wilson, from OsNosh, said: “With access to food in north Shropshire ranking among some of the lowest in the country, and the persisting difficulties born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is essential that we carry on fighting for those who are most acutely affected.

"By providing a hot meal to those incapable of cooking for themselves, or incapable of travelling into Oswestry, we are providing both nourishment and important social contact.

"This can only carry on with the support of our local community, of which our wonderful volunteers are an essential part.

"Their participation is not only the backbone of our service, but offers them everything from the chance to learn new skills, to a friendly and nurturing environment; a calm little island in these stormy times.”