Drop-in vaccination clinic in Welshpool as figures show lower take-up rate amid rising cases

Looking at rising cases and lower vaccine take-up in the area, Powys Teaching Health Board will be running a one-off drop-in vaccination session in Welshpool on Saturday, September 4.

Vaccination will be available for everyone aged 16 and over at the Cowshacc Scout Hall in Berriew car park between 11am and 4pm on the day with no appointment necessary.

The board is also organising drop-in first and second dose sessions available at its Mass Vaccination Centres until September 3, with no appointment necessary.

Across Powys they have seen an increase of 28.6 per cent in confirmed positive test results during the week to Thursday, (August 26), compared to the previous week.

In the seven-day period 418 people had a confirmed positive test result, with 81 new confirmed positive results on Thursday alone.

Across the health system in Wales, 37 people with coronavirus went into hospital on August 25.

And between August 19 and 25 a total of 171 people went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows an increase of 56.9 per cent compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 217 patients in hospital in Wales with coronavirus on August 25 2021 with 33 people in beds with a mechanical ventilator.

Coronavirus related deaths in Wales increased by one on August 26, bringing to 16 the weekly total.

This shows an increase of 6.7 per cent compared to the previous seven days.