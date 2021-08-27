No more covid deaths in Shropshire

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has said offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccines. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The figure was revealed as the UK broke through the 90 million mark for the total number of vaccinations given.

Of the total 90,295,121 vaccinations, some 47,915,768 first does have been administered while 42,379,353 have now had both jabs.

The total number of people to have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive covid test is now 132,243.

NHS figures show a total of 611 covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals in Shropshire.

At Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, 570 deaths have been recorded.