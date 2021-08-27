No more covid deaths in Shropshire

The figure was revealed as the UK broke through the 90 million mark for the total number of vaccinations given.
Of the total 90,295,121 vaccinations, some 47,915,768 first does have been administered while 42,379,353 have now had both jabs.
The total number of people to have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive covid test is now 132,243.
NHS figures show a total of 611 covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals in Shropshire.
At Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, 570 deaths have been recorded.
A further 34 deaths have been recorded at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.