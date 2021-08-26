Covid infections on the rise again in the county

A person receives a Covid-19 jab at a pop-up vaccination centre during a four-day vaccine festival in Langdon Park, Poplar, east London. Picture date: Saturday July 31, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Health bosses say the situation in Shropshire and in Telford and Wrekin is worsening by the week.

There were 656 new Coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin during the seven days between August 16-22 , 51 more than the previous seven-day period.

Latest figures for Shropshire are from August 13-19 with 1,175 positive cases reported in Shropshire – an increase of 33 per cent on the previous week.

Director of Public Health for Shropshire, Rachel Robinson, said: “The situation in Shropshire is worsening by the week.

“Of the 23 Covid-19 patients in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals, six are on the intensive care unit. I’m sad to report that there have also been six further deaths in our local hospitals during this time. The Delta variant of the virus is highly transmissible, currently widespread within our communities, and we must take it seriously.

“I strongly urge people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces, and social distance where possible to protect yourselves and others.

“The rules around isolation changed recently which means people who are double vaccinated no longer have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a positive case; but I must remind everyone that you can still develop COVID-19 even after you have been vaccinated. Please be sensible and take a PCR test to check if you have the virus or not.

“The best protection is still two doses of a vaccine. It significantly reduces your chances of becoming seriously ill if you get COVID-19. All adults aged 16 and over are now eligible.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for public health said: “Once again I want to send my condolences to the families who have lost a loved one. We all must step up again, like we have in the past, and do all we can to keep Shropshire safe.

Councillor Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, Telford and Wrekin said:

"In our local hospitals, we are consistently seeing several patients with Covid-19 many of whom have not been fully vaccinated.

"The vaccination is the best way we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from getting seriously ill.

"So, get vaccinated if you haven't done so already.