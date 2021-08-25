Two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

NHS figures show that the patients were in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

A total of 610 Covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals in the county – 569 at SaTH, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

There have been no further deaths in Powys, where 272 people have died after contracting the virus.

In the UK, the death toll rose by 149 to 132,003.