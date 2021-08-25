Two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

By Lisa O'Brien

There have been two further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire's hospitals.

NHS figures show that the patients were in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

A total of 610 Covid-related deaths have now been recorded at hospitals in the county – 569 at SaTH, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

There have been no further deaths in Powys, where 272 people have died after contracting the virus.

In the UK, the death toll rose by 149 to 132,003.

The total number of vaccinations given has reached 89,865,264 which includes 47,792,552 first doses and 42,072,712 second doses.

