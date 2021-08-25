Midland NHS trust shortlisted for multiple awards

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) has been shortlisted in four award categories at the HSJ Awards 2021.

The trust has been nominated for Mental Health Provider of the Year; Freedom to Speak Up Organisation of the Year; Award for Patient Safety and Provider Collaboration of the Year.

Despite the demanding circumstances of the past 18 months, more than 1,000 entries were received for this year’s HSJ Awards, with 205 organisations, projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist.

The judging panel was once again made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community.

Neil Carr, chief executive at MPFT, said: “We are so thrilled to have been shortlisted in not one, but four categories.

"This recognition really does reflect the collaborative efforts and dedication of our colleagues who work so hard to successfully deliver high quality care to all those who need our services."

HSJ editor Alistair McLellan said: “On behalf of all my colleagues, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust on being nominated in these four categories in this year’s HSJ Awards.

"The applications we receive always present our panel of judges with a very difficult task as the standard is unfailingly high and the breadth of innovation and passion for patient care is always so inspiring.

“This year, we really have been overwhelmed with the level of entries, particularly when set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the huge challenges faced by our health and social care workforce.

“We are therefore looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the live ceremony in November and joining us in celebrating their incredible achievements and commitment to excellence.”