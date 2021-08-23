Covid contigency plan re-invoked by Powys Council

Powys County Council Leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris

The council announced a partial return to business as usual in May, and most council services were operating as normal, within Covid-19 restrictions with only Social Services and HR still operating under the special continuity plans.

But a meeting of the council’s Gold strategic group on Monday agreed to re-invoke the Continuity Plans across the board.

Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Turner said: “The decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary to meet the continuing challenge of the Coronavirus pandemic. We have seen a sharp rise in the number of cases in Powys recently, with the north of the county registering the largest rise, but cases are now widespread across the county. Case numbers are particularly high amongst teenagers and those in the 20-29 age range, though we are seeing an increase in the number of whole households who are testing positive.

“There is concern that the recent relaxation in restrictions and the resumption of large public events such as festivals and sporting eents could further increase the pressure on services.

“The increase in case numbers and the length we have been responding to the pandemic is generating huge pressures for the council, particularly social services, both adult and children services, and our Test Trace and Protect team.

“Invoking our business continuity plan will allow us to concentrate resources on priority activities and ensure that we continue to deliver mission critical activities and meet our statutory requirements.

Council Leader Rosemarie Harris said, “This decision does not mean that all non-essential work will stop but will enable us to concentrate resources on priority areas, though there may be an impact on some areas. We will continue to keep the situation under review.”