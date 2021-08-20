Ludlow bereavement group offering 'friendship, support and a listening ear'

Janna Vigar with visitors at Ludlow’s Good Grief Café

Led by solicitor Janna Vigar, Hands Together Ludlow’s The Good Grief Café had been helping dozens of people locally by holding online Zoom meetings since the last lockdown started in January.

It has now held its first in person meeting at Ludlow’s Granary Café in Portcullis Lane.

Janna, a partner at mfg Solicitors and trustee for Hands Together Ludlow, is urging people to take up the offer of friendship and support.

“So many families have lost loved ones, whilst others found they were unable to be with friends and relatives in the final days because of the lockdown," said Janna, who is a probate specialist based at mfg’s Corve Street offices in Ludlow.

“For those already grieving, this period has made bereavement even harder than it already was.

"That’s why friendship, support and a listening ear are so incredibly important.

“We have been meeting online so that support has been as available as it could have been, but there is absolutely nothing to compare to being there in person, face to face.

"Our first meeting was the moment a huge weight lifted for many of our friends, but it’s important to build on that and for everyone who needs the help the Good Grief Café offers to come along and see us.”

The Good Grief Café started in September 2018 and is run by Janna in conjunction with the charity Hands Together Ludlow.

The next meeting will be on September 1 at 3.45pm.

For more information visit the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/thegoodgriefcafeludlow or handstogetherludlow.org.uk