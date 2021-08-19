Cases continue to rise and almost half of hospital patients are not vaccinated

People are being urged to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated against Covid as cases continue to increase

It comes amid a continuing rise in Covid cases in Telford and Wrekin, with the number increasing for the second week in a row.

In total there were 601 new coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin in the seven days to August 15 – 143 more than the previous seven-day period.

It means the seven-day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 332 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 – higher than the West Midlands average of 313, and the England rate of 309.

Figures show there were 19 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of August 18.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, Councillor Andy Burford, said: “In the last weeks, we are seeing a consistent number of patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals. Almost half of them have not been vaccinated despite being eligible, which is worrying.

“We are asking all residents who haven’t done so already, as well as 16 and 17 year olds – for whom the vaccination opened recently – to please get their first and second jab – with a gap of eight weeks – without delay.

“It is the best way they can protect themselves and their loved ones from getting seriously ill and helps reduce the spread.

“Walk in to one of the local vaccination clinics in the borough, no appointment needed or simply book your vaccination on the NHS website.

“If people have any concerns about their vaccination, speak to their GP or if they come to a walk-in clinic, they can also have a friendly chat with a clinician prior to their vaccination. “

Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin's director for public health, said: “Sadly, in the last weeks, another two local people have lost the battle with Covid-19.

“Infection rates are on the rise again in all age groups and are highest in those in their 20s.

“Again, we are appealing to people to please be cautious to avoid spreading the virus in the community.

“Many still believe that by getting vaccinated, they have played their part but unfortunately this is not the case.

“While the vaccine offers you the best protection and helps prevent you passing on the virus to others, it doesn’t stop this entirely. You might still contract the virus without knowing and give it to a more vulnerable friend, family member or work colleague.

“So please, don’t let your guard down after having your first or both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, continue to check for Covid regularly with rapid tests at home and get a PCR test immediately, if you have symptoms, however mild.

“Hands-face-space and fresh air should also be the norm by now, please keep to those even if you have had both jabs – to avoid getting other people seriously ill.

“Not everyone is equally protected against the virus – we need each of us to do their bit, so we can safely live together with Covid-19 and bring the numbers down as much as we can.