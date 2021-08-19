As cases rise concern that people are having second vaccine also rises

File photo dated 19/02/21 of a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England will be offered their first Covid jab by August 23, under a new target set by the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has said offering young people the vaccine by this date will allow those teenagers in that age bracket the two weeks necessary to build maximum immunity before returning to school in September. Issue date: Sunday August 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus Vaccines. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Shropshire Council says the rise is a reminder that Covid-19 is still in the community.

During the seven-day period between August 6-12 there were 878 new cases reported - an increase of 40 per cent on the previous week . The seven day infection rate for Shropshire was 269.8 per 100,000, compared to 301.0 per 100,000 for the West Midlands, and 303.6 in England

During the week 20 hospital beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients and there were three Covid-related deaths.

Shropshire’s director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said: "As expected, cases are rising again in Shropshire after restrictions were lifted last month. We have also unfortunately seen a rise in deaths this week. This is a reminder that Covid-19 is still in our communities and the importance of vaccination and good control measures.

"During this time period, six of the 20 Covid-19 patients in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals were in the high dependency unit or intensive care unit. Please get both doses of the vaccine to give yourself the best protection against the virus if you do catch it.

"Sadly, three people lost their lives to Coronavirus and I know looking at more recent data that more have died in hospital since. With this in mind, be extra cautious going forward. Wearing face masks, social distancing, proper ventilation and good hand hygiene will help to stop the spread in Shropshire. These measures, along with regular testing and getting two doses of the vaccination, are still vitally important. Such simple steps can help to save lives.

Councillor Dean Carroll, cabinet member for public health, said: "My thoughts go out to the families who have lost someone to this terrible virus. Please let this be a reminder that Covid-19 is still with us and there are lots of things we can do to prevent the spread and make Shropshire a safer place to live.