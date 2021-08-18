Top Shropshire nurse pleads with mums-to-be to get vaccinated

Hayley Flavell

Likewise, the number of positive patients in our hospitals is greatly reduced on the peak levels but we are continuing to see new cases, with some of those unfortunately requiring intensive care.

This is a picture that is true more widely across the country as well, and within these new cases, there is a clear increase in the number of pregnant women becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 due to not having been vaccinated.

This is extremely worrying, as Covid-19 infection in pregnancy carries a higher risk of severe illness than for the non-pregnant population, especially in the latter stages of pregnancy.

Of course, when pregnant it is entirely natural to worry about the possible effects on your baby, as well as yourself, but thousands of pregnant women have been safely vaccinated in the UK and worldwide, and all the medical expert groups recommend vaccination as one of the best defences against severe infection.

Research has shown that of a sample of over 170 pregnant women admitted to hospital between May and July with Covid-19, none had been fully vaccinated.

Two doses of the vaccine are important to achieving high levels of protection against serious illness and I would urge all pregnant women to get double jabbed with confidence and peace of mind.

Sadly, another issue that is playing out across many hospitals and other healthcare settings nationally is an increase in abuse and violence towards NHS staff. Deeply regretfully, we have seen some of this at our hospitals as well in recent weeks.

It shouldn’t need stating at all but abuse towards those caring for the most vulnerable and for those in need is wholly unacceptable and my colleagues have the right to be treated with respect and decency. Thankfully the vast majority of people respond only with kindness and thanks, but any incidences of violence or abuse will not be tolerated and may lead to prosecution.

I have written a couple of times in recent articles about both the importance of ensuring that there are areas of our hospitals that are given over to relaxation and beauty, as well as how grateful we are when people show how much the NHS means to them. Local artist Rory McCann has achieved both of these through the donation of a piece of his work, ‘Reflections’.

The piece, which celebrates the endurance of the human spirit while living through a global pandemic, is based on reflections submitted by my colleagues on what the public support meant to them during Covid-19 and what their hopes were for this year and beyond.