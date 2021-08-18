Another Covid related death for Shropshire, figures reveal

The death is revealed in figures submitted by Shropshire Council and brings the number of deaths in the county in the seven days to 10. There have been no deaths in the Telford and Wrekin local authority area and just two in the past week.

There were no new Covid patients admitted to either the Princess Royal or the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the 24 hours with 29 admitted in the seven days.

Nationally another 102 people have sadly died bringing the weekly total to 601.

The nationwide vaccination programme continues with 89.6 per cent of the population having had one vaccine and 77.5 having had both does.