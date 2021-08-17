Shropshire hospitality boss welcomes hope of end to pingdemic

The rules on isolation have been relaxed by the Government

Firms across the county have been hit by the impact of isolation rules in recent weeks, with the so-called 'pingdemic' leaving many without enough staff to operate.

It is a situation that has forced frustrating short-term closures on many businesses, just as they attempt to recover from months of income-starved lockdown.

The Government has now moved to address the issue by changing the rules so that all those who have been double-jabbed, and all those under 18 no longer have to self isolate if they come into contact with a positive case.

David Gregg, who runs the Albert's Shed music venues in both Shrewsbury and Telford, said that many businesses had faced an uphill struggle in remaining open since lockdown was fully lifted.

He said: "It was an absolute miracle that we managed to open the weekend before last, and we were very short staffed this weekend just gone. You only have to look at the number of businesses closed in Shrewsbury over the weekend, it tells its own story."

Mr Gregg said that some hospitality firms may not see the benefit of the rules change for a few weeks, due to the age demographic of their staff, with those in their 20s less likely to have been double jabbed.

He said: "Generally it's good news but not so much for hospitality yet, where the general age tends to be younger where most have not had two jabs yet.

"In a few weeks I think we will see the benefit once more people have had that second jab. That will be a big boost for a lot of businesses because it has been incredibly difficult managing when you can lose staff at such short notice."

One of the county's leading health officials has urged people who are not yet double jabbed to get their vaccinations, and warned those with Covid symptoms to get tested.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said: "Asking close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases to self-isolate has been a really important part of stopping the spread of the virus.

"So many of you have made enormous sacrifices by doing this so thank you. It has undoubtedly helped to save lives and protect the NHS.

"These new changes are a huge step forward towards getting our lives back and it is all down to the success of the vaccination programme. Locally the uptake has been excellent, with more than three quarters of adults now double jabbed.

"There is still more to be done though, as the data for Shropshire shows there are nearly 30,000 residents who have had one dose but haven’t yet had the second. You are not fully protected until you have had two doses.