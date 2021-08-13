No further Covid deaths at Shropshire's hospitals but UK death toll rises by 100

A total of 601 Covid-related deaths have been recorded at hospitals in the county – 560 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

There have also been no further deaths in Powys, where 272 people have died after contracting the virus.

In the UK, the death toll rose to 130,801.