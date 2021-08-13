No further Covid deaths at Shropshire's hospitals but UK death toll rises by 100

By Lisa O'BrienCoronavirusPublished:

There have been no further coronavirus deaths at hospitals in Shropshire, although the UK death toll has risen by 100.

A total of 601 Covid-related deaths have been recorded at hospitals in the county – 560 at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 34 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

There have also been no further deaths in Powys, where 272 people have died after contracting the virus.

In the UK, the death toll rose to 130,801.

The total number of vaccinations given has reached 87,421,381, which includes 47,215,352 first doses and 40,206,029 second doses.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

