Three Covid-19 deaths recorded at Shropshire hospitals in past 24 hours

Three deaths have been recorded at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust for people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.
Latest government data shows that a further three people have died of the virus in Shropshire hospitals, while 94 have died nationally.
The number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the county is 182 in the last 24 hours
In the UK, 33,074 people reported they had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
Nationally, the total number of vaccinations given has reached 87,184,438 – with 47,170,968 first doses given out, and 40,013,470 second doses.