Three Covid-19 deaths recorded at Shropshire hospitals in past 24 hours

Three deaths have been recorded at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust for people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

Latest government data shows that a further three people have died of the virus in Shropshire hospitals, while 94 have died nationally.

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the county is 182 in the last 24 hours

In the UK, 33,074 people reported they had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.