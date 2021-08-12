Three Covid-19 deaths recorded at Shropshire hospitals in past 24 hours

There have been three more coronavirus deaths recorded at Shropshire's hospitals.

Three deaths have been recorded at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust for people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

Latest government data shows that a further three people have died of the virus in Shropshire hospitals, while 94 have died nationally.

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the county is 182 in the last 24 hours

In the UK, 33,074 people reported they had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Nationally, the total number of vaccinations given has reached 87,184,438 – with 47,170,968 first doses given out, and 40,013,470 second doses.

