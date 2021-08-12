Teenagers in Shropshire who are nearing 18th birthday can book a Covid jab as roll-out continues

Those within three months of turning 18 can arrange their vaccine appointment online through the national booking service or by calling 119.

It comes as NHS chiefs are urging young people to get protected against the virus ahead of going to university in September.

Findings from the Office for National Statistics this week showed that willingness to get jabbed has increased among 18 to 21-year-olds and more than 1.4 million people between 18 and 24 have already been jabbed.

It comes as some of the larger vaccination sites in the county have closed, in favour of moving to a more 'local model' which will target unvaccinated groups who have been reluctant to travel to the mass centres.

Sites offering the vaccine will include primary care and pharmacy settings, together with the mobile vaccination unit.

The vaccination centres at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen and Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club will continue to operate throughout August and September.

However, the final clinics for Telford International Centre and Ludlow Racecourse were held last weekend.

Details on new sites are to be shared in the upcoming weeks.

NHS medical director of primary care and deputy lead for vaccination programme in England, Dr Nikki Kanani, said there had been an incredible response to the vaccination drive.

"As teenagers prepare to head to university or into their first full-time jobs, it is vital they get protection from coronavirus by getting their vaccine in line with updated guidance," she said.

“Whether you are out and about enjoying your summer break before university classes start, or eagerly anticipating the freedoms that being 18 brings, it has never been easier to get your life-saving jab at one of the hundreds of vaccination sites or pop-up clinics across the country including festivals, theme parks, places of worships and town halls.”

In line with Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) guidance issued last week, the NHS is already vaccinating people who are 16 and 17 with a single dose of the jab at GP and walk-in sites.

Vaccination sites across the country are working hard to complete the roll-out with more than 300 sites already offering the jab to 16 and 17-year-olds including GP teams who began vaccinating eligible teens last week.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to Covid or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are also being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Young people across the country have shown fantastic enthusiasm towards our Covid-19 vaccines, which are saving tens of thousands of lives and preventing millions of infections.

“We’re working tirelessly with the NHS to ensure all 16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated as quickly and as easily as possible, and thousands have already had their jab at GP surgeries and walk-in sites. I am very pleased that from today all 17-year-olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday can book their vaccinations through the NHS website."