Covid jabs to be offered at Telford nightclub as new figures show rise in cases

It comes as there has been a rise in new Covid cases over the past week.

There were 623 new cases reported in Shropshire in the seven days to August 5 – an increase of 18 per cent on the previous week.

Meanwhile, in Telford and Wrekin last week 457 new Covid-19 cases were reported, 64 more compared to the week before.

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, says infection rates in the last week have been highest in those in their 20s so it is important for younger age groups especially to take up the offer of a Covid vaccine.

The vaccination teams will be visiting the parking area of Pussycats Nightclub in Wellington on Saturday between 2pm and 6pm to try and boost uptake.

In return, the nightclub will offer free entry on any Friday or Saturday night.

Pussycats Nightclub in Wellington

“In the last week, pop-up vaccination clinics have taken place in community locations across the borough and they’ve been well attended," Councillor Burford said.

"People also had the opportunity to chat with the clinics’ staff around any concerns or issues they might have prior to their vaccination.

“On Saturday this week the vaccination team will also be going to a popular nightclub in Wellington.

"We hope many young people will turn up, especially as they will be able to enjoy a free entry to the club if they get their jab at the venue on the day."

Other local health bosses have also urged people to remain cautious.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Cases have risen slightly this week after dropping significantly the week before, but we do expect it to fluctuate since most legal restrictions were removed on July 19.

“Our mobile health clinic is going out and about into the community to promote regular lateral flow testing, to raise awareness of the measures residents can take to stop the spread of the virus in their towns and villages, and to offer advice and support.

“I welcome the news that 16 and 17-year-olds will now be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

"This is a positive step forward which will help protect our younger residents, especially when they return to schools and colleges in September.

"People these ages should wait to be contacted by their GP. In the future, this age group will be able to drop into a walk-in clinic, and we will let you all know when this service is available.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said virus numbers could be expected to fluctuate from week to week.

“As we increasingly return to things we enjoy, we are asking people to please continue to be cautious for themselves but also for others, to avoid spreading the virus as not everyone is equally protected against it," she added.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health, also thanked everyone in the county who is "doing their bit" to keep people safe.

He added: “90.1 per cent of adults in Shropshire have now received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – a figure to be proud of.

"But we can’t stop there. There are thousands of people who have not yet had their second dose.

"Having both doses gives the best protection against the disease, and you are less likely to become seriously ill if you are infected with the virus. We’ve seen hospital admissions rising over the last month, so please protect yourself as soon as possible.”

For information on walk-in vaccination clinics visit stwics.org.uk/our-priorities/covid-19-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinic-times