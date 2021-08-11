Positive Covid tests are on the rise

There were 100 positive cases in Telford and Wrekin in the lastest, 24 hour figures released by the Government, 115 in Shropshire bringing the totals in the week to 506 and 701, increased of 32.8 and 29 per cent on the previous week.

However there have been no deaths of people who had tested postive for the virus in the previous 28 days in either the Princess Royal or Royal Shrewsbury Hospitals in the last week.

Latest figures from the healthcare trust, going back to August 1, should there were no Covid related deaths in the previous week.

Nationally there were 104 deaths in the latest 24 hour period, 607 in the past seven days.

In the UK 712 people testing postive were admitted to hospital, 5,358 over the week.