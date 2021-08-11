More than a quarter of under-30s across county still not vaccinated against Covid-19

Despite renewed appeals from politicians and a host of pop-up vaccination centres across the country, the latest national statistics suggest a hesitancy among some people aged between 18 and 29.

Professor Adam Finn, member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, believes many younger people think they are safe from the virus despite a recent surge in Covid hospital admissions, and warned people "not to die of ignorance".

NHS England data shows in Shropshire, 30,491 people aged between 18 and 29 had received a first dose of a vaccine by August 7 – at least 73 per cent of the age group, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

It meant around 27 per cent of this cohort were yet to receive a jab at that point, compared to 12 per cent among adults of all ages.

In Telford and Wrekin, 18,017 people aged between 18 and 29 had received a first dose of a vaccine by the same date.

It accounted for at least 63 per cent of the age group, and meant around 37 per cent of this cohort were yet to receive a jab at that point, compared to 19 per cent among adults.

It emerged last week that the county's vaccination service would be moving to a more 'local model' which will target unvaccinated groups who have been reluctant to travel to the mass centres.

Sites offering the vaccine will include primary care and pharmacy settings, together with the mobile vaccination unit.

As a result, Telford International Centre and Ludlow Racecourse are no longer being used as vaccination sites.

Across the West Midlands as a whole, 41 per cent of people aged between 18 and 29 had not received a first jab by August 7.

All adults in England have been able to book a first vaccine dose since June 17.

The low vaccination rate among younger people comes amid a warning from NHS England that more than a fifth of those currently being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are aged between 18 and 34 – a figure that is four times higher than the peak last winter.

Chief executive Amanda Pritchard said vaccines had a "major impact" in keeping people out of hospital and saving lives.

Prof Finn, who advises the Government on the vaccine programme, said he sensed a perception among many young adults that they are not at risk from the virus, unlike those from older age groups.

He said: "We are now seeing people who are young and previously healthy getting seriously ill, so it would be correct to adjust that perception.

"It is important not to die of ignorance – if you really know the facts about the disease and know the facts about vaccinations, going and getting the vaccination is a complete no-brainer."

Efforts by the Government to get young adults to come forward for a first jab include plans for a Covid vaccine passport that would make full vaccination a requirement for entry to nightclubs and other venues from the end of September.

Pop-up vaccine centres also opened across the country recently, while food delivery company Deliveroo and taxi firm Uber have both been enlisted to offer discounted meals and rides for customers if they get a jab.

Prof Finn said some of the incentives were "carrot and stick" ideas and warned that forcing people into receiving a vaccination could have adverse consequences.

"In the end, vaccines are good things and something people should want and accept," he said.

In the West Midlands, Birmingham had the highest estimated proportion of people aged between 18 and 29 not jabbed by August 7 – 54 per cent.

Meanwhile, Staffordshire Moorlands had the lowest, with 23 per cent.

The Government said it was working to provide information and advice "at every opportunity" to drive vaccine uptake among young people.