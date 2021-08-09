No Covid death in Shropshire's hospitals for the past week

A member of the public passes a COVID-19 vaccination centre sign in Blairgowrie. Picture date: Saturday March 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The announced by the Government show that across the UK there were 614 deaths in the past week including 37 in the lastest 24 hour figures.

One patient has been admitted to hospital in Shropshire for Covid in the 24-hours, 27 over the week.

Nationally there were 44 patients admitted in the 24 hour period, 5,353 in the week.

The number of positive cases in Shropshire in the 24 hours was 84, with 56 in Telford and Wrekin. Weekly cases were 681 a 39 per cent increase in Shropshire and 387 a 20 per cent decrease for Telford and Wrekin.

. The vaccination figures for Shropshire are 88.4 per cent of the population having had one jab and 77.2 their second. In Telford and Wrekin 80.9 per cent have had one vaccination and 67.2 per cent two.