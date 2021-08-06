Shropshire's biggest Covid vaccination centres to close in shake-up of services

Inside the Telford International Centre when it opened as a vaccination centre in January

A shake-up of the county's vaccination service will see it move to a more 'local model' which will target unvaccinated groups who have been reluctant to travel to the mass centres.

Sites offering the vaccine will include primary care and pharmacy settings, together with the mobile vaccination unit.

The vaccination centres at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen and Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club will continue to operate throughout August and September.

But the final clinics for Telford International Centre and Ludlow Racecourse will be held on Saturday.

Health bosses have revealed they are also planning for the next phase of the programme, which will include a booster for over 50s as well as other priority groups.

They are awaiting final guidance from the Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

More than 660,000 doses of the vaccine have now been given to local people.

Steve Ellis, service director and deputy senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 vaccination service in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has been extremely successful so far thanks to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who have supported it.

"More than 660,000 doses have been given to local people and over 85 per cent of all adults have had at least one dose.

“As we move into the next phase of the vaccination programme, some of the organisations that have been hosting our vaccination centres will be going back to their usual business, and we will be changing the locations of some of our vaccination sites from August.

"As part of the programme plan, and in line with the national direction, we are adapting our delivery model to a more local model, which will really target those groups who have been reluctant to travel to a main vaccination centre for various reasons and who might find an opportunity to discuss their concerns with our vaccination team near to where they live or work helpful.

"This new local model will include delivery by primary care, community pharmacies as well as our mobile vaccination unit.

"We will share information on these new sites in due course.

“First and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will still be available to everyone who’s eligible at other locations in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, including those delivered by primary care services (GP surgeries), community pharmacies and the mobile Covid-19 vaccination unit."

Walk-in or pop-up clinics are available across the county.

The vaccine, opening times and age groups for the different walk-in clinics and pop-up’s vary.

Pop-ups confirmed to date include Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Friday, Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Saturday, Brookside Central in Telford on Tuesday and Louise House in Shrewsbury on August 13.