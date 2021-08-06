Pubs and clubs to be offered advice on 'Covid passports'

Council public health officials say they are planning face-to-face meetings with venues on the issue.

Shropshire Council says it will offer the advice to 'venues that have customers gathering in larger crowds', so the "public can enjoy Shropshire’s night-time economy safely".

The authority is sending out letters and e-mail to pubs and restaurants offering guidance on a number of matters such as what action to take if a person who has visited the venue tests positive for Covid, how to make the business more Covid-secure, and ways to encourage customers to get double vaccinated.

It then plans to offer face-to-face meetings on the issue.

The Government has already proposed that people attending nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather in England will need to be double vaccinated from the end of September.

The council said it wants to ensure that owners of venues across the county are ready for the changes – and that they have told customers what to prepare for.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Letters and emails will be going out to invite key venues to get involved, and I urge owners of these venues to respond positively.

"We’re hoping that owners and managers of venues across the county will take advantage of a face-to-face meeting with our community support and health protection team officers.

"During this meeting, owners will be able to explore ideas to how to safely operate their venue, together with how to remain Covid-19-secure and promote vaccine uptake.

“We recognise that the proposed introduction of a ‘Covid-19 passport’ will bring challenges for our night time economy venues, and we want to support owners to do it in a way that brings benefits to the venue and their customers.”