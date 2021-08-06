Just one person admitted to Shropshire's hospital for Covid in 24 hours

It brings the total admitted to the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal hospital in the last seven days to 27, a 39 per cent drop on the previous week.

There have been no deaths during the same period but, sadly, one in the week.

The number of positive cases in Shropshire in the 24 hours was 113, with 56 in Telford and Wrekin. Weekly cases were 580 a very small increase in Shropshire and 387 a 20 per cent decrease for Telford and Wrekin.

Nationally 92 people died during the 24 hours, having tested positve for Covid in the previous 28 days. It means there have been 595 deaths during the week, an 18.3 per cent increase.