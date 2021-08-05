Sharp fall in Covid cases across Shropshire and Telford but health bosses urge caution

There were 393 cases reported for Telford and Wrekin last week, 249 less than the previous seven-day period.

During the week to July 29, there were also 527 new Covid cases reported in Shropshire – a decrease of 46 per cent on the previous week.

Health chiefs have renewed their plea to make sure people get both Covid jabs and say the number of hospitalisations from Covid-19 has been steadily increasing locally every week.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “We need to focus on ensuring all adults over the age of 18 are double jabbed. Two doses of the vaccine gives the best protection against the virus.

“It is positive however to see the number of cases reducing significantly during this period.

"We can all play our part to keep Shropshire safe this summer. Follow the six simple steps – regular hand washing, face coverings in busy places, good ventilation indoors, regular testing, double vaccination, and using the NHS app to check in. These are basic things we can all do to help stop the spread.”

There is a range of walk-in clinics across Shropshire where people can get vaccinated without the need for an appointment.

A mobile testing unit also moves around the county offering PCR tests.

It is currently in Shifnal and will remain there until August 15.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said that while the decline in coronavirus cases is positive news, people are still urged to be cautious.

“Hands-face-space and fresh air are very much the norm of living with Covid," she said.

“I would like to thank our community for playing their part and keeping to these rules while enjoying more freedom – it helps to bring cases down even further.”

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said: “So far around 120,000 adults in our borough have received their first Covid jab and around 99,000 have been double vaccinated.

"This helps to prevent people becoming seriously ill with Covid and to reduce transmission in the community.

“But there are still many residents eligible for the jab who are yet to come forward.

"We are urging them to please get both their vaccines without delay, with an eight weeks gap between the doses.

“Working with our NHS partners, we are making it as easy as possible for everyone eligible to access the vaccine, by coming to the area they live in or to popular events in the community."