An Un-mask-erade ball will thank vaccination centre volunteers

The thanks you party will be held on August 27 from 7pm – 1am at Ludlow Racecourse. Everyone who volunteered on a Covid vaccination programme in the area is invited - but need to register for their place in advance.

Kate Langman, Advanced Nurse Practioner, vaccination centre clinician and now voluntary event manager, is organising the thank you event to celebrate their valuable contribution.

She hit on the idea to make sure that the people who gave up their free time in what she called a momentous medical effort felt appreciated. Local businesses are supporting the event, funding the venue and providing donations behind the bar to buy volunteers their first drink.

“We absolutely could not have run the vaccination centres without the volunteers. I think it’s so important that we say thank you to them, so I thought I’ll organise a party. Now I’m a volunteer for the volunteers. None of us will recognise each other without our masks on so I’ve been calling it the Un-mask-erade Ball, but of course if people want to come along with their masks on still, that’s fine. We’ll make the event as Covid secure as possible.

“I’m trying to spread the word so that people know it’s on. Because this event is being organised by me as an individual, I don’t have access to the contact details of everyone who helped. It doesn’t matter which centre you helped at, if you volunteered in some way for covid vaccinations, then come along.”