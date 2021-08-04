NHS trusts warned over impact of staff isolation absence

Shropshire Community Health Trust Chief Executive Patricia Davies says a “particular issue” around unvaccinated patients in Birmingham is having a ripple effect throughout the West Midlands.

She adds that a small but rising number of staff in her own trust have been “pinged” by the Test and Trace system, but other neighbouring organisations have been impacted more heavily.

Ms Davies says that, despite the relaxation in regulations that took place last month, “the rules within the NHS have not changed” so staff continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wear protective equipment.

“This is vitally important given that we care for people who need health input and are, therefore, more vulnerable to the virus,” she writes.

“We will continue to do this to protect our patients and each other and we would ask the public to support us in this endeavour.”

She notes that, late last month, Shropshire Community Trust had no coronavirus cases within its community hospitals or services, but there was a “rising trend” of unvaccinated patients being admitted to acute hospitals with the virus.

“Whilst the numbers are still relatively small for us across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, this is still a concern given the increasing trend in admissions across the Midlands region,” Ms Davies writes.

“NHS England’s regional team has warned trusts in the West Midlands that they face increased pressures relating to Covid, primarily due to staff absence and a slowdown in vaccine take-up, which is a particular issue in Birmingham.

“We have seen an increase – small numbers – within Shropshire Community Health [Trust] relating to staff being ‘pinged’ by the NHS.

“This has also impacted to a greater extent other healthcare services within our system.

“We are now working with the newly-published guidelines from the government on exemptions to ensure that staff can return to work following a clear risk assessment and daily testing to mitigate this issue, alongside stringent IPC [infection prevention and control] processes.”

NHS England guidance allows double-vaccinated front-line staff to leave self-isolation to go back to work if their absence would cause health and safety risks.