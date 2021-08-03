Glowing endorsement from Shropshire credit union members

Just Credit Union, which provides secure savings accounts and affordable loans, recently surveyed its members and over 95 per cent said they would highly recommend the credit union to their family and friends.

Chief officer Karen Farrow said: “We are delighted with the feedback, particularly through the challenging times we have all faced.

"The whole team were determined to maintain the quality of our services to our members when they needed us most and over 90 per cent rated our response to the pandemic as good or excellent.”

Mark Perez and Karen Farrow

The survey also showed that the members value Just Credit Union’s ethical approach with the vast majority saying the ethos of the credit union and not-for-profit status was important when deciding to join the credit union.

Karen added: “It’s great to see that our members really appreciated our ethical values and community-based approach.

"We are here to improve our members’ financial wellbeing and make a difference to their lives and our community.

“Over 75 per cent of our members agreed or strongly agreed that their confidence with money, ability to save, and financial security had all improved since joining Just Credit Union. A similar percentage rated highly our support for the local community and economy.”

Mark Perez, chair of Just Credit Union, said: “A massive thank-you must go to the whole team who have worked so hard during difficult circumstances to maintain the highest possible service to our members.

“It’s a testament to our staff that 90 per cent of our members rated the helpfulness and approachability of our team as excellent.

“Later this year we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and we invite anyone who lives or works in Telford and Wrekin or Shropshire to join their local credit union.

People can help Just Credit Union grow even stronger by both saving with us and borrowing from us. The money saved is lent to local people thereby helping the local economy and community.

“The interest paid on our loans funds the credit union with any surplus being shared with the members rather than going to the profit of a large out of area corporate organisation.”