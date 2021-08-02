Town council nominated for prestigious national award

Great Dawley Town Council

The National Association of Local Council’s (NALC) Star Council Award is the only award in England to recognise and celebrate the contribution parish and town councils make to their communities.

People are being asked to vote for a winner.

Finalists were required to share how they worked together as a local council that positively impacted communities in the context of Covid-19.

Great Dawley Town Council was shortlisted out of numerous town and parish councils across the UK and is now up against four others – Cornwall, Surrey, Berkshire and Nottinghamshire.

It now faces a public vote, ending on August 23.

Chair of the town council and leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “I’m over the moon that Great Dawley Town Council has been shortlisted for the Local Council of the Year Award.

“What a wonderful boost of morale for the councillors, staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months continuing to provide services for the community of Great Dawley.

“I’ve chaired the council for the past 10 years and our ethos is to simply get on and deliver, which is what we have done.

“Massive thanks and congratulations to all involved. Please show your support and get voting.”