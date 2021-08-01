Emergency projects given three-year funding to help families in crisis

Councillor Paul Watling (Cabinet Member for Co-operative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships at Telford & Wrekin Council), Fionnuala Williams, Trustee at Telford Crisis Support, Councillor Raj Metha, Chair of Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council and Simon Lellow, Operations Manager at Telford Crisis Support)

During the height of the pandemic, many one-off projects sprung up to ensure people had access to essential items such as food, clothing and toiletries.

Now the council will be providing funding for three years to support the efforts of Telford Interfaith Council and food bank operator Telford Crisis Support.

Telford & Wrekin's communities chief Councillor Paul Watling said: “The coronavirus pandemic has seen some of the toughest times in modern memory for many families. Restrictions may be lifting, but the impact on jobs and the economy has meant that money has been tight and some families pushed to the edge of crisis.

"We have been funding vital work in the community to ensure no-one goes hungry and that families have access to the essential items and clothing they need.

"We are investing in the work of our trusted partners to meet the needs of local families and help them find a sound footing for the future.”

Telford Crisis Support provides emergency help with food and toiletries on weekdays between 9am and 5pm including a baby bank. Council funding means that they can now run a clothing project providing school uniforms, shoes and winter coats and employ a worker who will help families resolve the challenges they face.

The interfaith council provides emergency food parcels between 5pm and 9am, at weekends and bank holidays and can meet the needs of families with specific cultural needs.

Telford Crisis Support trustee Fionnuala William said: “Projects like this are an investment for the future on behalf of the council and our community.”

Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council chairman Councillor Raj Metha said: “I’d like to say thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council who have ensured that we can provide emergency food parcels to families from different communities.

“Any community you belong to, any one of you, do not struggle and do not worry. We are here to support you if you need us.”