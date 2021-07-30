Need for change says newly elected Rotary club president

Past president John Law (right) hands over the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club chain of office to newly elected president John Yeomans

On his first face to face meeting as the new head of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, John Yeomans told members: "We have to do things that are different and exciting".

As part of this, he said the club also had to recruit new male and female members to support the ambitious programme of charity fundraising which he believed would interest prospective Rotarians.

“During the course of the next Rotary year we shall be presenting new projects and inviting people to participate,” said the president.

“We are encouraging people to get involved in the community as well as helping other people which is the meaning of Rotary.”

In moving forward, the president outlined projects that include a defibrillator in a phone box in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, support for the Grange School, the formation of a Rotaract club for young people and Christmas activities including the traditional Santa sleigh, Tree of Light and old people’s party.

“Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is aiming to get more things done for the community,” said Mr Yeomans, whose focus is the homeless in Shrewsbury and the hope of supporting the initiatives in which the Ark are involved.

“I am encouraging Rotarians to put their name to something they support.”

In moving forward, he added that the club needed to urgently look at more modern ways of collecting money at supermarkets as part of their Santa sleigh activity.